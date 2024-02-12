recently my bank made 2 SWIFT payments. First payment is correct (4500$), in the second payment (14500$) to the same account, but my bank made mistake in bank account (1 number wrong), everything else is correct (bank code, receiver name), the reciever is company, not individual. Is it possible that my money can go to wrong account? I send a message to my bank about this situation, but it takes so much time to receive any information, the transfer still in progress, and I get crazy, that's important payment for me.