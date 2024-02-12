0

First off, no, I am not trolling, I have actually pondered this question.

Some brokers indeed offer a 10,000x leverage. Now, I've considered a theoretical scenario:

  • I buy an entire share of a company for, say, 10€, with a 10,000x leverage betting on the price going up.
  • Should the price now rise to 10.10, thus by 1%, I would make a profit of 1000€, which is a 100x return.
  • Should the price fall by a minimum of 0.01%, to 9.999€, I would of course lose everything. But in this theoretical scenario, that would only be 10€.

Now, one could theoretically execute such a trade with 10 big DAX companies, and if just one of them luckily goes up by 1%, you make a 100x. Of course, you'd also be quickly liquidated with a tiny price movement, but it's enough to be lucky with just one trade and you've made a very high profit.

Am I overlooking anything? It's obviously VERY risky but could be fun to try with a few euros, couldn't it?

Edit: In my case, if the trade is set to be liquidated at a 0.01% loss, it means the position will be closed automatically to prevent further losses. Therefore, I wouldn’t owe my broker additional funds beyond this predetermined loss threshold. (Isolated Margin)

Important Disclaimer: The scenarios discussed here are purely theoretical and serve only for educational or entertainment purposes. Engaging in high-leverage trading involves significant risk, including the potential loss of your investment. This discussion is not a recommendation or encouragement to participate in such financial activities. Always conduct thorough research or consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Improve this question
New contributor
FledDev is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • 1
    what happens if the loss is more than 0.01%, who eats it? I suspect you're going to be on the hook to pay off the broker.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • In my case, if the trade is set to be liquidated at a 0.01% loss, it means the position will be closed automatically to prevent further losses.
    – FledDev
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    That's not how it works. You set a stop loss order, but there's no guarantee that it'd be executed at the price you set.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Sorry, my wording was bad. Isolated margin trading is what I meant. You are right.
    – FledDev
    57 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

What you are overlooking is that your losses are quite certainly not capped at your initial investment. So if the price falls by 1%, you now owe your broker 990€.

Simply putting in a sell order at 9.999€ does not solve the issue, as the price might fall below 9.999€ faster than your sell order can execute. No serious broker is going to allow you to invest at 10,000x leverage while simultaneously limited your potential losses to the initial investment - they'd lose massive amounts of money on that.

If you think that you have found such a deal, you've either overlooked the fine print telling you that it isn't such a deal after all, and you might end up significant in debt. Or it is a scam, in which case they'll steal your money and then ask for more.

Improve this answer
4
  • In my case, if the trade is set to be liquidated at a 0.01% loss, it means the position will be closed automatically to prevent further losses. Therefore, I wouldn’t owe my broker additional funds beyond this predetermined loss threshold.
    – FledDev
    1 hour ago
  • 2
    @FledDev Are you sure that you are promised that the trade is executed at the threshold price? I would expect that the trade is initated when the threshold is crossed, but that the price can drop below it before it actually happens.
    – Arno
    1 hour ago
  • Sorry, what I meant was isolated margin trading, where I would only risk the money I put into that specific trade. So, no matter what happens, you can’t lose more than what you’ve invested for that trade. (Based on my knowledge)
    – FledDev
    54 mins ago
  • Then who takes the loss?
    – littleadv
    24 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .