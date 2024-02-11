TL;DR I am wanting to understand the mechanism for calculating the number of common shares a preferred share will convert to using a weighted average calculation. My biggest unknown is whether I would calculated this in one step for each series of preferred shares, or if I have to repeat the calculation between every series of funding. For example if I'm calculating the A-1 preferred shares conversion do I have to calculate: A-1 -> A-2, A-2 -> B, B -> C? Or just A-1 -> C?

I am trying to make an informed decision as to whether or not to invest in a private startup company by exercising vested options from a grant I obtained while working for the company as an employee.

In reading their corporate filings I have discovered that the preferred share class have the following liquidation preferences:

1x return of original purchase price OR conversion to common shares using a weighted average price calculation (anti-dilution protection).

The preferred shares are ranked pari passu across the series of funding.

The formula from their documents to convert a preferred share from any given series is:

CP2 = CP1 x (A + B) ÷ (A + C)

Where:

(a) “CP2” shall mean the Conversion Price of such class or series of Preferred Shares in effect immediately after such issue of Additional Common Shares

(b) “CP1” shall mean the Conversion Price of such class or series of Preferred Shares in effect immediately prior to such issue of Additional Common Shares;

(c) “A” shall mean the number of Common Shares outstanding immediately prior to such issue of Additional Common Shares (treating for this purpose as outstanding all Common Shares issuable upon exercise of Options outstanding immediately prior to such issue or upon conversion or exchange of Convertible Securities (including the Preferred Shares) outstanding (assuming exercise of any outstanding Options therefor) immediately prior to such issue);

(d) “B” shall mean the number of Common Shares that would have been issued if such Additional Common Shares had been issued at a price per share equal to CP1 (determined by dividing the aggregate consideration received by the Corporation in respect of such issue by CP1); and

(e) “C” shall mean the number of such Additional Common Shares issued in such transaction.

Assumption: this conversion is used to generate a new "price" for a common share, so they can use that price to figure out how many common shares their preferred share could "buy".

The startup has raised 4 series of funding as follows:

Series A-1: 1,924,112 @ $0.59240 Common added: 44,593,894 Series A-2: 14,664,691 @ $1.17729 Common added: 0 Series B : 11,359,604 @ $4.40156 Common added: 15,044,045 Series C : 8,189,082 @ $19.14988 Common added: 8,862,104 Total Common: 68,500,043

Question: My biggest unknown is whether I would calculated this in one step for each series of preferred shares, or if I have to repeat the calculation between every series of funding. For example if I'm calculating the A-1 preferred shares conversion do I have to calculate: A-1 -> A-2, A-2 -> B, B -> C? Or just A-1 -> C?