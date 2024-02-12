In preparing my taxes, my on-line tax software says I owe exactly $6000.

My wife and I make a combined income of around $140,000. We work for the same employer. On her W4, we didn't adjust taxes for children, but on my W4, declared our 2 children, per the IRS's W4 instructions.

I find it strange that the tax calculator is calculating that I owe precisely $6000. That is such a round number suggests to me some error somewhere.

Was there a law that changed that would account for this difference between my employer's paycheck calculation and my software? For instance, maybe before I could get $3000/per child and that is no longer the case?