In preparing my taxes, my on-line tax software says I owe exactly $6000.

My wife and I make a combined income of around $140,000. We work for the same employer. On her W4, we didn't adjust taxes for children, but on my W4, declared our 2 children, per the IRS's W4 instructions.

I find it strange that the tax calculator is calculating that I owe precisely $6000. That is such a round number suggests to me some error somewhere.

Was there a law that changed that would account for this difference between my employer's paycheck calculation and my software? For instance, maybe before I could get $3000/per child and that is no longer the case?

    “That is such a round number.” Yeah, our pattern-matching brains don’t expect to see patterns. It’s just that a number ending with 000 has the same 0.1% chance of happening as one that ends with 001. Or 666. You’d probably notice owing $6666, too.
    – RonJohn
    yesterday
  • 9
    Increase your income by 50 dollars as an experiment and see what the software gives. Or 1 dollar.
    – DonQuiKong
    21 hours ago
  • Double check the child tax credit
    – nuggethead
    19 hours ago
  • 10
    I am reminded of this Richard Feynman quote. "You know, the most amazing thing happened to me tonight. I was coming here, on the way to the lecture, and I came in through the parking lot. And you won’t believe what happened. I saw a car with the license plate ARW 357. Can you imagine? Of all the millions of license plates in the state, what was the chance that I would see that particular one tonight? Amazing!"
    – d_b
    11 hours ago
  • @RonJohn : and out of 330 million people, over 30000 would end up with that by chance. Even if we only include those who have to fill taxes, it would be well over 10000 people every year who end up with that by chance.
    – vsz
    1 hour ago

Humans tend to see patterns when there aren't any.

US (IRS) income taxes are rounded to the nearest dollar. Which means that:

  • 10% of all taxpayers will receive a refund or have a tax bill to pay that ends in a 0.
  • 1% of all taxpayers will receive a refund or have a tax bill to pay that ends in a double-0 - i.e., a multiple of $100.
  • 0.1% (1/10 of 1%, 1 in 1,000) of all taxpayers will receive a refund or have a tax bill to pay that ends in a triple-0 - i.e., a multiple of $1,000.

A quick Google search finds an IRS report that there were over 162 million returns filed in 2023. Which means approximately 162,000 returns have a multiple of $1,000 refund or tax bill. That's a lot of people, and you are apparently one of them.

  • That assume randomness with normal distribution, which I find questionable. Neither the rules nor people income are truly random.
    – Andrew Savinykh
    4 hours ago
  • 2
    Last digits have more or less flat distribution. First digits are pretty much known to favor 1s.
    – fraxinus
    4 hours ago
  • 2
    @AndrewSavinykh: Firstly, the answer here is not focusing on the fairness of the distribution, just that OP's outcome is not unlikely by any stretch. Secondly, there are usually too many modifications/calculations happening for a bias in salary to reflect one-to-one to a bias in tax form result. For sufficiently large numbers, the trailing digits can effectively be considered to be random. To put it differently, Benford's law does not apply to trailing digits, only leading digits.
    – Flater
    4 hours ago
  • I posit (without anything to back it up....) that $1,000 - i.e., 3 trailing digits - is well within the norm, and therefore relatively randomized, for current US taxing. Consider that the standard deduction (varies by single, married, etc.) starts at more than $10,000. I specifically said "refund or bill" because things can go in both directions. If the amount was an exact multiple of $100,000 it would be a bit different, but x $1,000 should be pretty well distributed.
    – manassehkatz-Moving 2 Codidact
    2 hours ago
Pure coincidence. The likelihood of owing exactly $0 at the end of the year is extremely small - people almost always owe something or get a refund. Is it possible that there was an error in your return? Absolutely, but the round number $6,000 has nothing to do with that.

Tax calculations are complex, and without tax prep software it's simply impossible to calculate your tax liability with accuracy unless you have an extremely simple situation. Here are some common reasons why I've seen large balances owed, but there are many more possible reasons:

  • Incorrect W-4
  • Underwithholding on bonus income, including stock option exercises and RSU vesting
  • Realized capital gains and other investment income
  • No longer qualifying for tax credits such as the Child Tax Credit (must be under 17 years old to qualify)
  • Self-employment income
  • Other income (e.g. rental income)
  • Receiving unemployment payments

There was a temporary expansion to the child tax credit, but that affected 2021 returns and went back down to "normal" for 2022 and 2023.

The first question I always ask when someone has a big underpayment is: what changed compared to last year? Did your withholdings, income, deductions and credits, or tax filing status change? Is the amount you owe substantially different from prior years?

  • 2
    The question is not why the amount owed is so large; the question is why it ends in so many zeroes.
    – TonyK
    15 hours ago
  • the chance of owing or getting back exactly 0 isn't that small, considering there is a pretty high cut off below which nothing is owed or returned.
    – jwenting
    15 hours ago
  • 2
    One year, the amount of my State refund was the exact amount of the check I had to write the IRS. My accountant suggested playing those numbers on a lottery ticket.
    – Scott Seidman
    12 hours ago

