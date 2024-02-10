I have switched frequently between ISA providers and I want to see how much my investments have truly increased.

I have a spreadsheet where column 1 is the date I invested a certain amount, column 2 is the amount invested on that day, column 3 is the value of that investment today, column 4 is the absolute percentage increase, and column 5 is the annualised percentage increase.

Note that the amounts are irregular. The dates are also irregular. The percentage increases are also irregular, as there are different funds / fees.

I want to calculate a time weighted return, but all of the formulas I've found online seem to want to know the full value of your portfolio at several points. How can I calculate a time weighted return witth the data I have? Thanks