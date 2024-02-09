I am considering establishing an LLC. The forms that I have seen for North Carolina just have contact information but no actual description of the LLCs activities. Is there a need to describe the activities performed under the auspices of the LLC? How is an activity legally performed under the LLC?

In terms of liability, how can it be clear that I was performing some activity via the LLC, and not myself personally?

Also if there is a better stack exchange site for this type of question please let me know. I looked around but was surprised to find that there was no business related Stack exchange site, at least as far as I could find.