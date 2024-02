FIRE is largely about how much risk you are willing to accept. The 1st 2 bullet points, to me, are wildly optimistic. The market has always, always had good years and bad years. Just in the last 2 decades, you have the '08 housing bubble crash and the Great Recession and then the global pandemic. Each of those would have at least temporarily put a very hefty dent in those 1st two bullet points.

And then 1 yr of cash in a savings account would not have been enough to wait for the securities in the 1st 2 points to come back. If the high risk one would have come back at all.

To me, seems very risky and very optimistic. I would not call this 'a good idea'. But as I opened with, if you want to accept that risk, that's your choice.