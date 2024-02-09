Assuming that there's nothing in the law that prohibits it, the contract would determine what's allowed.

Does your contract specify how "profit" is defined and what the included costs are? If costs are limited to material costs and other unit costs specific to the commissioned work in question, then it can be argued that costs that impact the overall business (rent, utilities, etc.) should not be considered costs for the purpose of determining "profit" and should be based on a cost of 14.50. However, if the way "profit" is defined in the contract includes a pro-rated portion of rent, utilities, other overall business costs, etc., then it could be argued that those things should be included and "profit" should be based on a cost of 20.

This is a contract and legal question. If you want to challenge this, you need a contract lawyer, and maybe an employment lawyer too.