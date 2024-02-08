A small NGO occasionally (about once a year) has to make an international payment. They asked me to find a payment card, preferably a debit card. I have my own creditcard, but I don't want my name on the payment. My name may be on the account, but the receiver should not see my name.

I'm looking into solutions like iCard and Revolut, but would like to know a bit more before I register with them.

I have the following wishes or requirements:

The card should work as a regular Mastercard or Visa card

Only online payments, a real card is not needed

The NGO is located in the EU, so the card should be available for EU citizens or organisations

Payments should have the NGO name on it, or be anonymous

A surcharge per payment is preferred over a monthly or yearly subscription fee

Payments from the NGO bank account TO the card preferably via iDeal (Dutch online payment method)

Do you know which card offers (most of) these wishes? What do you recommend? What are the fees? Advantages / disadvantages?