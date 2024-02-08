1

This is more just a curiosity than an actual real-world problem, but I noticed that most personal loans come with caveats like not being used for business purposes, buying property, stocks and shares, gambling, etc.

Say I want to buy a house with a £10k deposit:

If I have no money then I need to use the loan for the deposit, so fair enough I will be rejected from the loan

However, if I already have £10k, could I use that for the deposit and use the loan to replace my own personal expenditure?

In my head, this is no different to just taking out the £10k loan and using it directly as the deposit, but is this how the lender would see it? Equally, due to the fungible nature of money, if the loan was paid into the same account as my existing pot of money, would I be able to prove that I hadn't used the loan for restricted purposes?

Banks are aware of this fungibility and will take any loan into consideration when determining eligibility and risk. Taking out a loan for any reason during the process will likely be a red flag because of this very scenario, and may impact your loan eligibility.

They will look at your current debt/income ratio to ensure that you can afford the loan, and your current liquid assets to make sure the down payment isn't going to cause an immediate burden.

The caveats you mention for "personal loans" are there because they are very risky and may impact your ability to pay back the loan. No bank is going to lend to money to gamble or invest with, and if you use it to buy property, they will instead want to make the property collateral for the loan to reduce their risk.

  • Thanks for this - I think that clears up the questions around buying a property as I'd not considered bank checks etc, but what if I followed the same process for gambling - I have £10k in the bank, deposit that with e.g. Bet365, take out a £10k personal loan to cover day-to-day spends? It's still the same amount entering and leaving the same bank account
    – Luke
    20 mins ago

