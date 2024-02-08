This is more just a curiosity than an actual real-world problem, but I noticed that most personal loans come with caveats like not being used for business purposes, buying property, stocks and shares, gambling, etc.

Say I want to buy a house with a £10k deposit:

If I have no money then I need to use the loan for the deposit, so fair enough I will be rejected from the loan

However, if I already have £10k, could I use that for the deposit and use the loan to replace my own personal expenditure?

In my head, this is no different to just taking out the £10k loan and using it directly as the deposit, but is this how the lender would see it? Equally, due to the fungible nature of money, if the loan was paid into the same account as my existing pot of money, would I be able to prove that I hadn't used the loan for restricted purposes?