If you are renting the property out, you probably want insurance against a different set of risks (or at least a different degree of risk) than if you are insuring your own home.

You aren't going to sue yourself for negligence or injury; a tenant may. A tenant may also be less careful to avoid damaging the property than you would be.

On the other hand, protecting the tenant's property is mostly up to them; they can self-insured or get renter's insurance as they see fit. Your insurance isn't expected to cover that, though you might want that coverage for your own home.

So, yes, you may want a policy specifically designed to address this, not just a stock homeowner's policy.