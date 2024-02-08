Short version is that I bought crypto by way of trading BTC/ETH into the coin of discussion and the blockchain of that coin was shutdown. I can't access the balance in my wallet (and never will). Can I claim this as a loss on my taxes?

Additionally, what can I submit as proof to IRS in case of audit as I only have outgoing transactions from Coinbase (which does provide the cost basis).

I've seen mixed messaging on this topic but this article leads me to believe I can: https://coinledger.io/blog/reporting-stolen-or-lost-cryptocurrency-for-tax-purposes#can-i-claim-a-tax-deduction-on-a-crypto-nft-scam-