I was recently DM'd on TikTok by an artist requesting to use my profile picture for mural art as they were creating art based on human expressions. I didn't mind as my profile is public so anyone can see that picture.

They offered to pay me a cut of the money they would make based off this artwork and that I should expect to be paid in the next week or so. The form of payment they chose was a check that would be sent to my email.

They asked for my first and last name and the bank that I bank with. I felt suspicious and gave my name, but refused to give my banks name and suggested we use an alternative form of payment, like PayPal. They said that it wouldn’t work for them and that I have to give my bank's name.

They then told me a whole story about that they know what it’s like to be scammed and that they don't intend on doing that to me. My main suspicion lies in the fact that they have three followers on TikTok, no Instagram or rather any platform that shows this mural art that they do and asked for my phone number to share their work since I wanted to see it.

They also haven't asked for my email, yet are demanding I send my bank's name for this check. Maybe I’m not educated in checks and am just being stubborn not to share my bank's name?

Along with the fact that when I suggested that they finish the mural art and then we'll talk payment, they said they need it now. Is there reason to be suspicious or am I just being paranoid?