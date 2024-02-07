I started two 529 funds for my children in the 2023 calendar year and want to claim the contributions from my Michigan State Income tax. But I was looking on the MESP site and can't find any tax forms - there is this note on one of the forms pages

No tax forms were found. Form 1099-Q will only be issued if a withdrawal was processed during the calendar year. For information on contributions, please view the statements and confirmations.

I get why they would issue a tax form for withdrawals but it seems weird that they don't issue one for contributions? The Michigan 2023 Schedule Instructions call out MESP contributions for Line 17 - are they just trusting us at our word for what those contributions are? How are those getting reported to the proper tax authority?