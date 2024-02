I bought 10kUSD of I bonds via treasurydirect.gov. The bank account I mistakenly used to purchase the bonds only had a few cents. To my surprise, my account on treasurydirect.gov indicates that the I bonds have been purchased:

The financial institution that manages the bank account I used, namely Fidelity, sent me a Direct Debit Failure Notification, understandably so.

How can I correct my mistake?