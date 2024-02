There are two types of accounts: those for which a debit is an increase and a credit is a decrease; and those for which a debit is a decrease and a credit is an increase. But are there names for these two types of accounts? The books I have just say there are two types and list the standard examples. The words I'm looking for would fill in the blanks:

Liabilities and Revenue are _____ accounts. Assets and Expenses are _____ accounts.