I live in Washington DC full time but work remotely for a company in New Jersey. I have NJ State Taxes withheld from my paycheck, not DC. I'm the only one who works in DC fulltime and my employer said it would be too complicated to set up DC taxes to be withheld just for me. Is there a way I can have a credit for NJ taxes paid to apply to what I owe to DC? I feel like I am paying state income tax twice.