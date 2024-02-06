I have experienced a number of federal or state W-4 issues over the years. Most of them have gone away since many companies have put the submission of the W-4 online. That makes it easier for me to check that the W-4 values are what I expect, and I can update the form easily if I want to adjust the withholding to match changes in my financial position.

My advice is always check the pay stub to make sure that what is being withheld matches your intentions. Once the year ends your ability to fix things disappears. The amount of money that you may owe when you file your return, will be impacted by this under-withholding. Checking may require the use of a spreadsheet to calculate the correct the withholding or the use of the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator

Also check your state W-4 if that applies to your situation, mistakes can be made there also.

When I asked my employer about this, they state that I put $2,000 exempt on my W-4 card. I know for a fact I didn’t put that. I Wouldn’t even know where to put that. I have been filling the W-4 the same way all my life. When I asked to see my W-4 they said that they have nothing and they can’t find it.

It sounds like you work for a small company, if they think can remember what you submitted from memory. If they use a payroll processing company some numbers must have been submitted to them.

I checked my pay stubs and not one of them says I put any exemption. It says single, exemptions/allowance 0.

That should have resulted in the maximum amount being withheld. Since that didn't happen, it looks like the section of the pay stub that is supposed to reflect your W-4 settings is missing some details. I would ask them about that problem, and they may have to complain to their payroll processing company.