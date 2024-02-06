I filled my w4 single 0 defendants 0 exempt all my paystubs says that information as well , but. Made 45,000 for the year and only got taken out 1,300 federal , when I ask my employer about this they state that I put $2000 exempt on my w4 card know for a fact I didn’t put that. Wouldn’t even know where to put that at and I been filling the same way all my life , when ask to see my w4 they said that they do not have nothing and they can’t find it I feel like something is wrong on there end for doing this , I checked my paystubs and not one of them says I put exempt it says single exemptions/allowance 0 .. idk where they are getting there information from if not the w4 itself