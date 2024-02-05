Assume a simplified world where rates are 0 %, and bonds only carry rate risk (no spread risk, etc).

Let's say I invest in a 10-year bond.

After 1 year has gone by,

if rates have gone up, I've realized negative return, as apart from earning 0 %, my bond's price will fall. if rates have stayed the same, I get my 0 %. if rates have gone down, I get positive return (0 % + some gain on the price).

However, rates are zero, so I assume case 3. will never happen, since rates typically do not cross zero.

So my question is, following the above logic, is it sound to conclude that if rates are zero, bond's can never give a positive return but only a negative, and best case is 0 %?