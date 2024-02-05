1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

A startup company is doing a share transfer between a new co-founder and existing co-founders. The new co-founder will purchase the shares from the existing co-founders through a loan agreement between them (unsecured loan). In addition, there will be a non-refund clause in the case that the company goes bankrupt (the debt dissolves).

So my question is how to determine a fair interest rate (so that tax authorities do not come after us) for such a loan? As a starting point, I am using a median interest rate from companies providing unsecured loans. But then the non-refund clause should add a risk premium, right? How should this be calculated?

Also, this is not a US case, but Scandinavian. But the fundamentals should apply here. I have landed on a ~7.5% nominal interest rate for the unsecured loan without an additional risk premium.