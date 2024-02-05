This is a kind of very specific question. I have (had?) shares of Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX), bought through my DEGIRO. There was corporate action Merger, Kyowa Kirin acquired Orchard Therapeutics (https://citiadr.factsetdigitalsolutions.com/news/story.idms?TAB=Quote&ID_NEWS=1119259405&cusip=68570P200)

and now the stock is listed in my DEGIRO account as "ADR on Orchard Therapeutics PLC - Non tradeable".

It is hard to understand what happens from the information there. The value is listed as 0.01 and somehow 10% of the stock was automatically sold, no action from my side. How can I find out whether I will ever be able to trade the stock again? ON yahoo there is now "ORTX is delisted effective Feb. 5, 2024" (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/ORTX) Thank you for helping me understand, cheers!