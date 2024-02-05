Employee stock options are commonly offered by employers as part of compensation. I understand that they basically mean "You (employee) can buy X shares at time Y for a price of P." If the price of the shares (say P2) is greater than P at the point the option vests, the employee has a fincancial gain of P2-P per share.

So far, so good. However: Where do these shares come from? Does the employer buy them at market price, and pass them on to the employee, while eating the loss (P2-P)? Or will the employer issue additional shares? Are they allowed to do this without shareholder approval (as this dilutes ownership)? Also, what if the company is not (yet) publicly traded? Does that make a difference?