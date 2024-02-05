I used to be able to upload a new portfolio to Yahoo Finance by, while logged in, going to
clicking "Import", and submitting a CSV file. But when I do that now, I get the error message:
There was some error while importing your portfolio. Please Try Again.
I never found any documentation of the structure of CSV file it requires, but the structure that I found worked in the past was:
| Symbol | Trade Date | Quantity | Purchase Price | Commission |
| AAPL | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 200 | 0 |
| MSFT | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 400 | 0 |
| GOOG | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 150 | 0 |
I submitted a test file with those contents and the filename "yahootest.csv" and got the above error message.
Has uploading portfolios been disabled, or am I doing something wrong?