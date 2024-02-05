I used to be able to upload a new portfolio to Yahoo Finance by, while logged in, going to

clicking "Import", and submitting a CSV file. But when I do that now, I get the error message:

There was some error while importing your portfolio. Please Try Again.

I never found any documentation of the structure of CSV file it requires, but the structure that I found worked in the past was:

| Symbol | Trade Date | Quantity | Purchase Price | Commission | | AAPL | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 200 | 0 | | MSFT | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 400 | 0 | | GOOG | 2024 02 04 | 100 | 150 | 0 |

I submitted a test file with those contents and the filename "yahootest.csv" and got the above error message.

Has uploading portfolios been disabled, or am I doing something wrong?