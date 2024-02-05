I've been searching through the myriad of questions/answers to this. I'm comparing 2 similar ETFs, one with a yield of 8.4% and expense ratio of 0.35%, and the other has a yield of 10.0% and expense ration of 0.94%. From what I've gathered the expense has already been deducted from the asset before my dividend is computed, is that right? So if my div. yield is 10%, and everything goes as planned, my dividends should total out right close to 10% at the end of the year.? Or 8.4% for the other fund? For some reason, this seems naive on my part.