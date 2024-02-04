My boyfriend and his son have the same name and my boyfriend was depositing his checks into his sons account and now his son is refusing to give him his money is that legal with any written agreements
1Legal or not depends on the laws, so you need to mention jurisdiction. But it is likely a question to a lawyer, not an internet forum.– littleadv1 hour ago
@littleadv: Or a family counselor. Which it sounds like there's a need for anyway.– keshlam56 mins ago
