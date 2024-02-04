My tax software seems to allow me to fill out Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) but I wanted to make sure that I really qualify.

For 2023, I have earned income $52,000 and $5500 in a stock sale and $2-3000 in div. From this IRS page, I would think that it's a yes. But the software I am using calculates a credit and then tells me that if I request this, since I have foreign income and am requesting EITC, I need to print and mail the 1040 and can not e-file. Does this mean there is an issue or something wrong with what I am doing? Is this legit?