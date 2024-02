I am trying to determine if I can establish and contribute to a SEP IRA. Here are what I think to be the relevant details and questions.

I receive a W-2 from my day job employer

I have side income that involves 1099-MISC income sometimes ad revenue from a website (1099-NEC) k1 pass-through income from a partnership cash income from small hobby projects like teaching lessons or hosting small events



Do any of the preceding income sources qualify for contributions to a SEP IRA?