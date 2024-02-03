I'm reading Value: The Four Cornerstones of Corporate Finance , and quote

Growth, ROIC, and cash flow (as represented by the investment rate) are tied together mathematically in the following relationship: Investment Rate = Growth / ROIC Because the three variables are tied together, you only need two to know the third, so you can describe a company's performance with any two of the variables. From an economic perspective, describing a company in terms of growth and ROIC is most insightful. Value's growth rate is 5 percent and its ROIC is 20 percent, while Volume's growth rate is also 5 percent, but its ROIC is only 10 percent.

I don't really understand how this formula works. From previous chapter it looks like both Growth and ROIC should be as high as possible, then why should we divide one by the other?