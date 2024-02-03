The stock price is $19.00 per share . I bought a call , and the strike price $7.50 for a premium of $7.90 . . And at the bottom before I submit it , read “ you are paying $790 the right to buy …. At a $7.50 per share on feb 2, 2024 …… if the stock is $7.50 or higher .etc etc “ . So I realized it, if i exercise the next day , since it’s higher ( stock price ) more than my strike price ($7.50) . So I have the right to buy a stock, at closing was $19.60 per share . I did exercise the next day , and before doing so there were several question why was I exercising . The first was like if it s out of the money and you’re losing . The second was like cancelling or somewhat . And the third was simply “ buy the stock “ on this platform I’m using . And so it did exercise and got it at $790 . So instead of me buying it at $1960 for 100 shares . Knowingly I took someone’s stock for a low price . Am I a bad person , or it’s a risk everyone should be aware of . I truly realized this , when I was selling a call and someone got my stock at the strike price even for it expired . You think it’s exactly the same as my question , the situation I experienced too . But is it illegal , is my question .