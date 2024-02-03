Lets say Dutch Co, employs and Employee as a consultant who travels to clients around the EU (6 countries) and runs up a lot of VAT receipts on expenses (many thousands). How would this VAT be reclaimed 12 months later by the Dutch Co? Is this simply a matter of filing it on the quarterly VAT return as a cumulative total for the Dutch Co? or does this need to be done item by item for every expense line? Do receipts need to be kept for everything - there are many small expenses paid by card where the transaction parties are clear (parking, road tolls, fuel etc)

Thank you,