Translating "saldos por dia base" into English, we get "balance per day base". Literal translation. In my savings account, I see a calendar showing a month. In some days, I see an amount. That makes me think that I made an investment on the savings account on that day. I suppose that if I put another amount on some of those days, the values will add up. I suppose the bank keeps these values on days because it is always on those days that they pay me interest. Is that correct?

Question. So if I want to take that money off of the savings account and put into another investment, then I guess I should wait for each of those days (so I'm paid) and then make the reinvestment on that same day. Does that make sense? Am I reading this thing properly?

Thank you!