According to my research, it is possible to exchange one stock for another without selling to cash and then buying the other. The process is known as a "stock-for-stock" or "share-for-share" exchange. It typically occurs in corporate actions such as mergers, acquisitions, or spin-offs. However, for individual investors looking to exchange one stock for another outside of such corporate actions, the process would typically involve selling one stock, converting the proceeds to cash, and then using that cash to buy the desired stock.

Now I have the following questions;

Why don’t we have such kind of stock exchanges much like what we have in currency or crypto markets? For instance, we can exchange BTC-to-ETH (Bitcoin to Ethereum) or USD-to-EUR. Is there a way to have something like TSLA-to-GOOG? What is the impact of such market microstructure on capital market and economy? Do you know any research on this subject? Actually, I’ve searched for such subject with several relevant keywords but no lock.

Appreciation for your any comments and answers,