Would they be considered business expenses if I want to purchase a server, domain, and any other expenses for my business website?

Does that mean they are not my personal expenses? and for that, Do I need first to register my business and bank account as a business/current account?

Or I can make those expenses from my personal money and still, they would be counted as business expenses in this case let's assume I have registered neither for a current bank account nor a business shop & establishment certificate or any sort of registration for business as a sole proprietorship.