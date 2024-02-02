As @littleadv said in comments, defined contribution schemes track individual pots of money separately and it becomes part of their estate when they die, so there's no risk of a surplus or deficit.

Defined benefit schemes are underwritten by the employer or group of employers. If they end up in surplus that money generally goes back to the employer(s) in some way, and if they end up in deficit the employer(s) have to make it up, or go bankrupt themselves. The Pension Protection Fund takes on the liabilities of schemes where this happens, albeit reducing the benefits that individuals were previously entitled to. They're funded by a levy on all defined benefit schemes.

Note - the original version of the question used the term "Benefactor" which is not normally used in relation to either type of scheme. As pointed out by @nobody in comments, you probably meant "Beneficiaries" and I've edited it to say that.