At a very crude level:

Benefactors put money into pension schemes (actually, their employers pay into the schemes on their behalf, but w/e, money goes in). The pension schemes pay money back to benefactors on some agreed schedule. The rules governing payments are complex and unique to each scheme, but the general principal is that you get a return based on the cash you put in plus/minus gains due to performance of the scheme as a whole during the period you were invested in it. Of course, the scheme provider will skim some (or a lot) of money in return for their services. This may impact performance. If the scheme runs out of money before benefactors are fully compensated then those benefactors get screwed. There are various safeguards that make this less common. I'm not sure if the UK protects investors in these scenarios (there is a Pension Protection Fund, but I think that only protects defined benefit pensions). Alternatively, some schemes must eventually run out of benefactors before they run out of cash. Presumably this must be relatively common, because it is clearly preferable to the situation where scenario where the scheme runs out of cash before benefactors.

What happens to the leftover cash in scenario 6?

I'm primarily interested in defined contribution schemes in the UK, but would be happy to hear what happens in other cases.