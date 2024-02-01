Let's say there are 5 sell orders in the order book. 101 102 103 104 105 , current price is 101

If I place a limit buy for 103, does it get execute at current price at 101 or does it get filled immediately as 103?

If the order get filled immediately won't that be consider a taker and subject to taker fee?

If the order doesn't get filled immediately but eventually match with an existing order and get filled, it's taking away from the order book, am I now a taker?