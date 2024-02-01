Like many of you, I am currently preparing my taxes for 2023. I have a question about Backdoor IRA and a particular line in my 2022 Tax Return.
Each year, I have contributed to a Traditional IRA and Converted to Roth IRA, here is the exact schedule:
|Date
|Type
|Amount
|12/29/21
|Contribution
|6000
|12/30/21
|Conversion
|-6000
|1/10/2023
|Contribution
|6000
|01/11/2023
|Conversion
|-6000.7
|03/30/2023
|Contribution
|6500
|04/03/2023
|Conversion
|-6503.4
|01/09/2024
|Contribution
|7000
|01/16/2024
|Conversion
|-7007.07
In my 2022 Tax Return, Form 8606 Line 14 "total basis in traditional IRA for 2022 and earlier years" says $6,000. Should it say $0 given I have done only clean Backdoor IRA? Or is there something I don't understand?
Thank you in advance!