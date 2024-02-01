Like many of you, I am currently preparing my taxes for 2023. I have a question about Backdoor IRA and a particular line in my 2022 Tax Return.

Each year, I have contributed to a Traditional IRA and Converted to Roth IRA, here is the exact schedule:

Date Type Amount 12/29/21 Contribution 6000 12/30/21 Conversion -6000 1/10/2023 Contribution 6000 01/11/2023 Conversion -6000.7 03/30/2023 Contribution 6500 04/03/2023 Conversion -6503.4 01/09/2024 Contribution 7000 01/16/2024 Conversion -7007.07

In my 2022 Tax Return, Form 8606 Line 14 "total basis in traditional IRA for 2022 and earlier years" says $6,000. Should it say $0 given I have done only clean Backdoor IRA? Or is there something I don't understand?

Thank you in advance!