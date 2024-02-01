I have seen the following roughly spelled out (or else tacitly used) in a few of my finance textbooks and I was hoping for confirmation and, ideally, a proof:

Coupon rate equals APR of yield if and only if the coupon bond trades at par.

To be sure we're all working with the same definitions (mine are from Chapter 6 of Berk and Demarzo's Corporate Finance text), the "coupon rate" is the annual simple interest (rate) which accrues on the par value of the stock and the "APR of yield" is the APR of the yield to maturity on the bond, where the YTM is defined as the IRR for the period of the coupon cash flows (which may or may not be annual).

P.S. Is my definition of "yield" as generally used for coupon bonds correct? That is, is the yield the APR on the actual effective rate for the given period of the coupon, or is it the EAR of the actual effective rate for the given period?

This question came to mind while answering the following problem from Bodie, Kane, and Marcus's Investments:

A municipal bond carries a coupon of 6.75% and is trading at par. What is the equivalent taxable yield to a taxpayer in a combined federal plus state 34% tax bracket?

They give the solution simply as:

The equivalent taxable yield is 6.75/(1-0.34) = 10.23%.

That is, they plunge ahead using the (APR) coupon rate as the appropriate "yield" and I wanted to understand why.