0

I use spreadsheets for budgeting and I usually map out the expenses over the year to visualize financial health in the future and i am able to tweak this with ease. How can you do something similar on gnucash?

Thanks a lot!

Improve this question
New contributor
proger is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .