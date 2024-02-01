Someone deposited a bank draft and had the bank manager clear it, but later, the bank draft was reversed. There is a recent news article about this at https://globalnews.ca/news/10261508/rbc-customer-loses-10000-falling-victim-bank-draft-fraud/ and other people have reported similar incidents many years ago.

Since bank drafts are proven to be an insecure and untrustable payment method, what alternatives exist for people selling high-value items? Would this protocol work?

Buyer B and seller S meet at a bank that they both use. B gets the teller to withdraw the money as cash from his account. B gives the cash to S. S gets the teller to deposit the cash into his account. S gives item to B.

Would this work, or would even this possibly result in a reversal later? If this protocol is flawed, what protocol can be used to sell a high-value item?

Also, while I'm mainly interested in an answer for canada, I also wonder about the same question for other countries.