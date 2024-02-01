I have books that generate royalties. I am using the QBI since I do for profit and it is what I do. I have included ads as part of expenses but I am also having a book review service where aside from a monthly fee, I buy books of other authors in order to receive credit and request reviews for my books. I think the monthly fee is an expense but buying other people's books, could it be seen also as an expense given that without it I cant get credit to have my book reviewed?