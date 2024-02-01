0

For example if you have (assume no other income):

2022 $600K capital loss carried forward

2023 $300K capital gains

2024 $1.5M capital gains

Do you have safe harbor to pay 0 estimated tax until Jan 2025 without penalty?

Improve this question
New contributor
rmrmqqq is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .