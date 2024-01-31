I understand that for US treasury bonds, that the price, its current yield and annual coupon is related by

price = coupon/yield.

But the prices and yields when I look them up online are always denoted for fixed periods such as 1 month, 3 month, 6 month, 12 month, 1 year, 2 year, 5 year, 10 year, 30 year and so on.

How can I find out (calculate or otherwise determine) the price on at a time after the bond was issued when falls in between any such period? Say I have a bond that matures in 3 years, 2 months, 2 weeks, 3 days, 3 hours 2 minutes, 4 seconds? How would I find out the current market value from first principles?