If the IBAN is correct it should work out. It stand for international bank account number and hence should be unique. So there is no other account with the same IBAN but a different Swift code.

I would wait say twice as long as a transfer from Israel to Germany usually takes (should be a couple of days) and expect that the money goes through without problems. If after that much time the money has not arrived and has not been refunded to your original account, you need to contact the bank and figure out what happened.