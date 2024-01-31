Can individual income tax replaced with GST? What are the challlenges to implement this? I see a lot of benefit as individuals can claim input tax credit, will start start asking for GST bill for every purchase.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 9 times
2
One can do a lot of things, but changes to the economy of a country don't seem to be about personal finance, even if you might personally be affected by the result. You might want to try the Economics stackexchange.– Solarflare25 mins ago
No. GST is indirect tax applied on Goods and Services (as its name suggest). Income tax is direct tax applied on individuals based on their income. There is a Direct Tax Code proposal under discussion since long; no progress yet. Even if Direct Tax Code is applied, GST will still stay.– Aastik19 mins ago
