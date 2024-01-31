I know I need to report that income, but I'll already be doing so after downloading and summarizing my transactions via my bank.
Do I need to separately report income from each 1099?
Do I need to attach the 1099 form?
No, 1099s are informational returns. They're used by the IRS to cross reference your tax return and confirm that you've reported all your income correctly.