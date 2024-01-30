I’m based in the U.K. and in 2022 inherited approx £370k

I did not have any debts, except a mortgage on my main and only home, which I paid off in full.

I made use of my full £20k ISA limit over the last two tax years. I contributed money to my SIPP (pension) and got tax relief on it.

I do not want to buy a second home. I was left with approx £100,000 some of which I put into interest-bearing accounts.

One such account was a 2 year fixed rate deal which paid 3.82% in interest at the end of the term (ie 2 years after the account was opened). This will generate £1528 in interest which is over the £1000 Personal Savings Allowance.

I’ve been given 2 different opinions by friends:

This is a bad move because I’ll be paying 20% tax on the £528 portion of interest that exceeds the PSA. It’s fine, because being taxed as above still leaves me with more than if I hadn’t opened the account (e.g. left the initial £20,000 in an account that didn’t bear interest).

The view of it being a good move is essentially - you’re still better off generating the interest and paying tax than not doing.

My understanding of financial advice is you should minimise (within the law) the amount of tax you pay, which supports the “bad move” theory.

What are people’s views on this? Is it a good or bad move? Please note this is specific to the U.K. I am in full time employment and pay PAYE tax/national insurance at 20%.