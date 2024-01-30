Is there a way we could enter costs associated with gasoline using 3 decimals like the industry uses?

ℰ.ℊ. Suppose there's a $0.374/gallon gasoline tax which is included in the pump price, but can be deducted under certain conditions, so we itemize it separately. If the pump price of the gasoline is $2.559/gallon, the gasoline expense is actually $2.185/gallon. Therefore, we'd like to be able to enter something like:

2024/01/30 Gas Station, 10.893 gallons @ $2.559 10.893 gal @ $2.185/gal Expenses:Auto:Gas $23.801 10.893 gal @ $0.374/gal Expenses:Taxes:Fuel $ 4.074 Liabilities:MasterCard -$27.88

I used this example specifically to show that if the two expenses are added, the total is $27.875, which is rounded up to $27.88, which is the amount the pump charges on the card. However, without the support of the third decimal, Gnucash rounds off to 2 decimals prematurely, giving $23.80 and $4.07 for the expense amounts, which only totals $23.87 and so an imbalance is created. Wondering how to best address this discrepancy, or if it's even possible.