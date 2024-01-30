There's a stock I want to speculate on, which trades on the Expert Market now since they did not file a form. From watching the price action over the past month had I been able to buy I could have averaged down into the current trading range, sold half at a profit, and held onto the rest to see what happens.

Asking around about the Expert Market I get very unclear answers. Even being an accredited investor does not allow you to easily trade them. I believe you basically have to be an institutional investor, or investing large enough to have the company facilitate the trade between a seller and buyer. You could also probably have a family office with a deep relationship on Wall Street to know how to navigate access to this market.

It's much easier to just go to Canada to trade these securities. If I was willing to invest way more than I want to risk getting a Canadian citizenship would be worth it for having access to the rare gems on here.

There are 3,336 securities on the Expert Market. Bankrupt companies have somewhere between a 25% to 44% chance of the shares surviving. Putting $1k into each one. Should return many multiples more than the $3,336,000 required to invest in every cheap bankrupt company. I don't know how to exactly calculate the profit margin, but my back of the envelope math easily puts it at $100 million if only 25% of the companies have shares surviving. This is if you just take the naive approach, and buy everything, without whittling the numbers down first only to those businesses with the highest probability of the shares surviving.

I'm assuming the majority of companies reach $100 at some point, and guessing I can buy in around 15 cents on average. If a more reasonable $5 per share is hit that's still $27.8 million easily. Someone is making a killing from these securities. So, I'm looking for a loophole that allows smaller investors access. I'm expecting to lose a decent amount of money, but should make more than I put in because of the law of large numbers.

How can a US citizen living in the US open a Canadian brokerage account? Do I need to setup a business contract with a Canadian citizen who buys and sells the securities for me in his brokerage account?